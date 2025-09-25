Samsung One UI 8.5 will not integrate with Microsoft OneDrive25.09.25
In the new version of the Samsung One UI 8.5 interface, the company is preparing to abandon integration with Microsoft OneDrive for storing photos and videos. This is reported by Android Authority with reference to the analysis of the APK file of the Gallery application, where lines of code with a message about the end of support for the function were discovered.
In recent years, Galaxy smartphone users have been able to synchronize media content with OneDrive directly from the Gallery. Now Samsung is betting on its own solution – Samsung Cloud, which is part of the strategy of strengthening the ecosystem of branded services.
There are no exact dates for disabling OneDrive yet. The application code uses the wording “ends soon”, but without specific dates. It is expected that the company will warn device owners in advance and offer time for data transfer. At the same time, the question remains open how the migration of backup copies will be organized and on what terms Samsung will provide storage for free or on a subscription basis.
In addition to the cloud changes, One UI 8.5 will also bring visual updates to the interface. Recent leaks have shown a redesigned look for Samsung’s stock apps, including Phone, Settings, Galaxy Themes, and Device Care.
