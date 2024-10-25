Samsung Health will collect medical data and product properties from barcodes

Samsung has released a major update to its Samsung Health app, expanding it into a full-fledged health management platform. The update added support for access to users’ medical records thanks to a collaboration with b.well Connected Health. Users can now view test results, vaccinations, prescriptions and receive recommendations for medical tests.

The app also provides new health tracking features: medication tracking available in the US, South Korea, India, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland, and the ability to scan product barcodes for meal tracking and calorie tracking.

Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Ring, a smart ring that offers users a convenient way to track health and control their devices with simple gestures. This gadget was shown at the world presentation together with the new Galaxy Flip and Fold of the sixth generation. Our first a review of these smartphones is already on the site.

The Galaxy Ring integrates with Samsung Health, providing users with comprehensive information on sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and activity throughout the day.

While some expected Samsung to offer more subscription features, there’s no reason to believe that will be the case yet.

On the other hand, Samsung is likely to add many more features to the Galaxy Ring in the future. The ring uses a Samsung BioActive sensor, which opens up possibilities to expand its functionality beyond basic sleep tracking.