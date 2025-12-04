Samsung Galaxy TriFold is the world’s first smartphone that can triple fold

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy TriFold, its first smartphone with a triple fold. Following numerous leaks and prototype demonstrations, the company unveiled the final production device, which leverages over a decade of experience working with flexible form factors. The model features the largest display of any foldable Galaxy device, expanded One UI features, and full flagship hardware.

How the Samsung Galaxy TriFold Folds

The key design element is two titanium hinges that allow the main display to be completely concealed within the case when folded. Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, Samsung’s external display is located on the rear, and both sections of the main panel fold inward, creating a compact device.

When unfolded, the main display measures 10 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2160 x 1584 pixels. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz and delivers a peak brightness of 1600 nits. A small punch-hole display housing a 10-megapixel front-facing camera is located on the right side of the screen. The display is protected by a protective film, as on other Samsung foldable devices.

The outer display measures 6.5 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. It also features a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

The Galaxy TriFold is constructed of reinforced aluminum alloy. When folded, its dimensions are 159.2 x 75 x 12.9 mm and weighs 309 grams. Its minimum thickness when unfolded is 3.9 mm. The smartphone meets the IP48 rating, providing basic resistance to dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold Specifications

Power comes courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor—Qualcomm’s flagship platform, albeit from last year. It’s complemented by 16 gigabytes of RAM and storage options of 512 gigabytes or 1 terabyte. The main camera unit is borrowed from the Galaxy Fold7: a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The smartphone runs One UI 8 based on Android 16. The large screen allows you to run three full-size apps simultaneously in portrait mode. The Galaxy TriFold is also the first Samsung device to feature a dedicated version of Samsung DeX, which can be activated docklessly via the Quick Settings menu and transforms the smartphone into a workstation when connected to a keyboard and mouse.

The battery system consists of three separate cells, housed in each section of the device, and provides a total capacity of 5600 mAh. It supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It supports dual Nano SIM cards and multiple eSIM cards.

Price and Release Date

Sales of the new model in South Korea begin on December 12. It will later be available in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Samsung hasn’t yet disclosed pricing. Initially, the model will be available only in Crafted Black. Buyers will receive six months of Google AI Pro with access to Veo3-powered features and two terabytes of cloud storage, as well as a one-time 50% discount on display repairs.