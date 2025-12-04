Samsung Galaxy TriFold is the world’s first smartphone that can triple fold

Samsung Galaxy TriFold is the world’s first smartphone that can triple fold04.12.25
Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy TriFold, its first smartphone with a triple fold. Following numerous leaks and prototype demonstrations, the company unveiled the final production device, which leverages over a decade of experience working with flexible form factors. The model features the largest display of any foldable Galaxy device, expanded One UI features, and full flagship hardware.
How the Samsung Galaxy TriFold Folds
The key design element is two titanium hinges that allow the main display to be completely concealed within the case when folded. Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, Samsung’s external display is located on the rear, and both sections of the main panel fold inward, creating a compact device.
When unfolded, the main display measures 10 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2160 x 1584 pixels. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz and delivers a peak brightness of 1600 nits. A small punch-hole display housing a 10-megapixel front-facing camera is located on the right side of the screen. The display is protected by a protective film, as on other Samsung foldable devices.
The outer display measures 6.5 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. It also features a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.
The Galaxy TriFold is constructed of reinforced aluminum alloy. When folded, its dimensions are 159.2 x 75 x 12.9 mm and weighs 309 grams. Its minimum thickness when unfolded is 3.9 mm. The smartphone meets the IP48 rating, providing basic resistance to dust and water.
Samsung Galaxy TriFold Specifications
Power comes courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor—Qualcomm’s flagship platform, albeit from last year. It’s complemented by 16 gigabytes of RAM and storage options of 512 gigabytes or 1 terabyte. The main camera unit is borrowed from the Galaxy Fold7: a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.
The smartphone runs One UI 8 based on Android 16. The large screen allows you to run three full-size apps simultaneously in portrait mode. The Galaxy TriFold is also the first Samsung device to feature a dedicated version of Samsung DeX, which can be activated docklessly via the Quick Settings menu and transforms the smartphone into a workstation when connected to a keyboard and mouse.
The battery system consists of three separate cells, housed in each section of the device, and provides a total capacity of 5600 mAh. It supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It supports dual Nano SIM cards and multiple eSIM cards.
Price and Release Date
Sales of the new model in South Korea begin on December 12. It will later be available in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Samsung hasn’t yet disclosed pricing. Initially, the model will be available only in Crafted Black. Buyers will receive six months of Google AI Pro with access to Veo3-powered features and two terabytes of cloud storage, as well as a one-time 50% discount on display repairs.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Samsung Galaxy TriFold is the world’s first smartphone that can triple fold smartphone
Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy TriFold, its first smartphone with a triple fold. Following numerous leaks and prototype demonstrations, the company unveiled the final production device.
OpenAI will add advertising to ChatGPT artificial intelligence business
In the ChatGPT1.2025.329 program version, links to the advertising function, search advertising, and content showcase are fixed.
OpenAI will add advertising to ChatGPT
China introduced its own DDR5 and LPDDR5X
The AOC U27G4XM gaming monitor is equipped with Mini-LED backlighting, brightness up to 1200 nits and a refresh rate up to 320 Hz
Belkin launches 70W BoostCharge Pro GaN charger
Microsoft and Crocs unveil limited edition Xbox Crocs for $80
Xiaomi S40 Pro with 15,000 Pa power goes on sale in Europe
Physical buttons will be back on steering wheel of new Audi
Alibaba introduces smart glasses with replaceable batteries
Cyberpunk 2077 has become the main source of profit for CD Projekt Red. Not The Witcher
YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations