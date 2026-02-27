Samsung Galaxy S26 512GB version will be available in Ukraine cheaper   

Samsung Galaxy S26 512GB version will be available in Ukraine cheaper27.02.26
The Samsung Galaxy S26 has officially entered the Ukrainian market. The South Korean giant is once again relying on its tried-and-true strategy: pre-orders offer double the storage at no extra cost. As a result, the base 256GB versions are effectively meaningless— 512GB configuration is available for the same price.
Pricing is as follows:
- Samsung Galaxy S26 (12/256 and 12/512GB) — 46,000 UAH
- Samsung Galaxy S26+ (12/256 and 12/512GB) — 55,000 UAH
The logic is simple: if storage capacity doubles without increasing price, the choice becomes obvious. For the company, this is a way to quickly saturate the market with higher-capacity versions of its devices and strengthen its position before competitors make any significant moves.
The S26+ follows the same strategy, but adds a larger display and battery. With the same price for 256GB and 512GB, the focus is once again on maximizing value for early adopters.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, traditionally occupies the top price point of the lineup. Everything here revolves around the device’s top-tier specifications and status.
Current prices:
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (12/256 and 12/512 GB) — 65,000 UAH
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (16 GB / 1 TB) — 74,000 UAH
The version with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is designed for those who don’t compromise on performance or storage. However, the top-end configuration is gradually appearing at retailers, so you’ll likely have to hunt for it.
The color palette includes cobalt violet, azure, black, and white. The brand also promotes exclusive color options—silver gray and rose gold—through its online store, stimulating direct sales.
Pre-orders come with additional bonuses. The trade-in program allows you to reduce the price of your device by trading in your old smartphone, while discounts of up to UAH 6,000 on select configurations and up to UAH 2,000 on accessories make the final price significantly more attractive. A 0% installment plan completes the picture, remaining the most convenient way for many buyers to upgrade to the premium segment.
While Samsung is strengthening its position in the flagship segment, other market players are taking a different approach. For example, Xiaomi recently introduced a compact 16-centimeter cable at a symbolic price—a solution in a completely different price category, but with clear practical value. The tech market in 2026 continues to play on contrasts: from the ultimate flagships to affordable everyday accessories.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
The Oppo Reno15 smartphone emphasizes design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life. Let’s take a closer look.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Samsung Galaxy S26 512GB version will be available in Ukraine cheaper events in Ukraine Samsung smartphone
Samsung is betting on a proven strategy: pre-orders get double the storage at no extra cost.
Chery unveils diesel plug-in hybrid car
Chery held the Australian premiere of a pickup truck concept with a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on a diesel engine.
Chery unveils diesel plug-in hybrid
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $50
Hyundai will add Pokémon to its cars
Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones unveiled: lots of artificial intelligence, not too many breakthroughs
Toyota RAV4 2026: 329 hp and 150 km of electric range
Blizzard will release Overwatch mobile
MIT 3D-printed electric engine for 50 cents
monobank will make payments by IBAN free of charge
WhatsApp will now allow you to send scheduled messages
Microsoft adds image support to Notepad
ASUS and Acer stop selling laptops and operating websites in Germany due to Nokia’s victory in court
Google will disable the weather forecast app