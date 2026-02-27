  

Samsung Galaxy S26 512GB version will be available in Ukraine cheaper

27.02.26

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 has officially entered the Ukrainian market. The South Korean giant is once again relying on its tried-and-true strategy: pre-orders offer double the storage at no extra cost. As a result, the base 256GB versions are effectively meaningless— 512GB configuration is available for the same price.

 

Pricing is as follows:

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 (12/256 and 12/512GB) — 46,000 UAH
  • Samsung Galaxy S26+ (12/256 and 12/512GB) — 55,000 UAH

 

The logic is simple: if storage capacity doubles without increasing price, the choice becomes obvious. For the company, this is a way to quickly saturate the market with higher-capacity versions of its devices and strengthen its position before competitors make any significant moves.

 

The S26+ follows the same strategy, but adds a larger display and battery. With the same price for 256GB and 512GB, the focus is once again on maximizing value for early adopters.

 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

 

The flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, traditionally occupies the top price point of the lineup. Everything here revolves around the device’s top-tier specifications and status.

 

Current prices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (12/256 and 12/512 GB) — 65,000 UAH
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (16 GB / 1 TB) — 74,000 UAH

 

The version with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is designed for those who don’t compromise on performance or storage. However, the top-end configuration is gradually appearing at retailers, so you’ll likely have to hunt for it.

 

The color palette includes cobalt violet, azure, black, and white. The brand also promotes exclusive color options—silver gray and rose gold—through its online store, stimulating direct sales.

 

Pre-orders come with additional bonuses. The trade-in program allows you to reduce the price of your device by trading in your old smartphone, while discounts of up to UAH 6,000 on select configurations and up to UAH 2,000 on accessories make the final price significantly more attractive. A 0% installment plan completes the picture, remaining the most convenient way for many buyers to upgrade to the premium segment.

 

While Samsung is strengthening its position in the flagship segment, other market players are taking a different approach. For example, Xiaomi recently introduced a compact 16-centimeter cable at a symbolic price—a solution in a completely different price category, but with clear practical value. The tech market in 2026 continues to play on contrasts: from the ultimate flagships to affordable everyday accessories.


