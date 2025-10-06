Samsung Galaxy M07 budget smartphone gets 6 years of updates06.10.25
Samsung has introduced the budget smartphone Galaxy M07, emphasizing not on the characteristics, but on the software support. The model will be one of the first in the ultra-budget class to receive 6 years of Android updates and security patches – a period comparable to the flagships. Thus, the device will be supported up to Android 21.
The hardware part is quite simple: a 6.7-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and a frequency of 90 Hz, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in memory with the ability to expand via microSD. The main camera is equipped with a 50 MP sensor and an additional 2 MP depth sensor, the front camera is 8 MP.
The autonomy of the Samsung Galaxy M07 is due to a 5000 mAh battery, and the 7.6 mm thick body has IP54 protection. The smartphone is also equipped with a side fingerprint scanner and a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack. The novelty runs on Android 15 with the proprietary One UI shell.
At a price of $85, the Samsung Galaxy M07 looks like an extremely profitable offer, especially considering the unprecedentedly long support, which allows you to buy it even in “bundles”, as they joke on the Internet.
