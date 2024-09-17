Samsung Galaxy M05 smartphone gets MediaTek Helio G85 Chip, 5000 mAh battery, price $9517.09.24
Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone, the Galaxy M05. The device features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. There is a teardrop-shaped cutout for the 8 MP front camera, and the main camera has two sensors – 50 MP and 2 MP.
The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB drive, which can be expanded using a microSD memory card. The 5000 mAh battery supports fast charging at 25 W.
The Galaxy M05 runs Android 14 with One UI Core 6.0 out of the box. Samsung promises to support the device with updates: 2 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security patches.
The smartphone has a starting price of $95 and will soon go on sale in India in Mint Green colour.
Earlier, Samsung presented its new budget smartphone Galaxy A06. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which was also used in the previous model Galaxy A05. The main camera of the device has a resolution of 50 megapixels, and the battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 25 W.
The Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone is available in two versions: with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal memory. The smartphone runs on the latest version of the Android 14 operating system.
One of the big upgrades is the new Key Island frame and an improved display. The screen remains at 6.7 inches, but now supports a refresh rate of 90Hz instead of the previous 60Hz.
