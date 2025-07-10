Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has screen covers entire body panel10.07.25
At the Galaxy Unpacked presentation, Samsung Electronics unveiled the new Galaxy Flip7 foldable smartphone. It became the thinnest device in the line and received noticeable improvements — from a larger outer screen to a more capacious battery and deep integration with AI services.
New outer screen
The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 is equipped with the largest outer screen in the series — a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits and a frequency of 120 Hz. The updated Vision Booster function improves readability in the sun. On the outer screen, you can reply to messages, check your schedule and take selfies without having to unfold the smartphone.
The inner screen — a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X — also supports a frequency of 120 Hz and the same peak brightness.
Form factor and durability
When folded, the Flip7 clamshell is 14 mm thick and weighs 188 g, making it the most compact device in the line. Both panels are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the new Armor FlexHinge hinge design has become thinner and stronger. The frame is made of Armor Aluminum.
Battery and performance
The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 clamshell smartphone has a 4300 mAh battery — a record for the series. It provides up to 31 hours of video playback.
The smartphone runs on a 3-nm processor developed specifically for Galaxy devices, with an improved CPU, GPU and neural processor. For the first time, the Flip series features Samsung DeX, which lets you connect your smartphone to a monitor and work in a PC-like mode.
Galaxy AI and FlexWindow
The Flip7 supports Galaxy AI, including Gemini Live, which is integrated into the interface and can perform voice commands, search for information, create reminders, and interact with other Samsung services, from Wallet to Notes.
The Now Brief function generates daily updates: weather forecast, traffic conditions, calendar tasks, and recommendations based on the user’s habits.
The FlexWindow interface has become more flexible – you can choose widgets, color schemes, and design taking into account the wallpaper background. The font display is adjusted so as not to overlap important elements of the image.
Cameras and photo functions
The smartphone is equipped with a main 50 MP camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. ProVisual Engine automatically optimizes shooting in different conditions, including night mode.
FlexCam and Dual Preview let you shoot while focusing on the external screen. Portrait editing is available in Photo Assist.
Security and Support
The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has received support for Knox KEEP, a separate encrypted storage for app data. It also implements post-quantum cryptography in the Secure Wi-Fi function, and the Knox Matrix system offers more active protection for the entire ecosystem.
In Europe, Samsung foldable device owners will be able to take advantage of free priority service, including consultations, repairs with a loaner device, and online and phone support.
