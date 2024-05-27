Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X price starting at $1,350

Samsung has introduced three new laptops from the Galaxy Book4 Edge line, which are distinguished by modern specifications and powerful processors.

All three Galaxy Book4 Edge models have 16GB of RAM, which is the minimum requirement to use the PC’s Copilot Plus feature. They also feature four speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Wi-Fi 7.

The model with a 14-inch screen is equipped with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor with a frequency of 3.4 GHz (up to 4.0 GHz on two powerful cores). The device has 16 GB of RAM and SSD up to 1 TB.

The 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 2880 x 1800 resolution, up to 500 nits brightness, and HDR and VRR technologies (120% DCI-P3). The laptop weighs 1.16 kg and starts at $1,349.99. The kit includes two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and a combo audio jack.

The two 16-inch models are available in two variants: with a Snapdragon X Elite processor (up to 4.2 GHz) and a 1 TB SSD for $1,749.99, and with the same processor specs as the 14-inch model, with 512GB SSD for $1,449.99.

In addition to two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and a combo audio jack, these models are also equipped with USB 3.2 Type-A and a microSD card slot.

Both variants have the same display characteristics, but with a larger diagonal. They weigh 1.55 kg.

The 14-inch model has a 55.9 Wh battery, while the 16-inch models have a 61.8 Wh battery. For pre-ordering in the US, Samsung is giving away a budget 50-inch Crystal UHD TV worth $397.