You can buy MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition video card in Ukraine now

The representative office of MSI in Ukraine announced the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super video card in the Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition modification to the Ukrainian market. This model is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the iconic MMORPG from Blizzard Entertainment, as well as the release of the massive expansion The War Within.

The video card belongs to the MSI Gaming Slim series, known for its thin and efficient cooling, which allows it to be installed even in small cases. A pleasant bonus for World of Warcraft fans will be the presence in the set of ten magnetic panels depicting various memorable scenes from the add-ons of this game.

In terms of technical characteristics, the novelty does not differ from the usual MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim. The video card is equipped with a cooling system with three fans, and the graphics processor operates at reference frequencies: from 1980 to 2475 MHz. Through the MSI Center application, owners will be able to increase the boost frequency to 2490 MHz. On the end of the novelty, there is a soldered (12+4)-pin connector for additional power, and three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1a are provided for image output.

You can buy MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12G Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition in the Rozetka store. The number of video cards is limited to only 20 pieces.