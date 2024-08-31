AnandTech’s PC hardware and components site is shutting down after 27 years31.08.24
AnandTech, a popular source of information about processors and desktop components for the past 27 years, is shutting down. Editor-in-Chief Ryan Smith made the announcement by writing: Today is the last day of publication for AnandTech.
AnandTech was founded by Anand Lal Shimpi in 1997. The founder left technical journalism 10 years ago. The first publication of the site was dedicated to the review of the AMD K6 processor, and the last – the review of the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X. Over the years of the site’s existence, a forum has appeared on it with more than 400 thousand users and more than 40 million messages.
Publisher Future PLC will support AnandTech indefinitely, allowing the site’s materials to be viewed as a comprehensive and authoritative reference guide. The forum will also continue to function, allowing users to share ideas and information.
