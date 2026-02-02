Samsung Galaxy A07 5G smartphone with a 120Hz screen and 6000 mAh costs $140  

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G smartphone with a 120Hz screen and 6000 mAh costs $14002.02.26
Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy A07 5G smartphone, a new model in the affordable A-series, with a focus on a large battery and robust software support.
Display and Performance
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a typical brightness of 650 nits. In HBM mode, the panel can reach 800 nits.
The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which supports 5G networks. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding storage without sacrificing dual SIM functionality.
Cameras
The main camera consists of two modules: a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the 8 MP front camera is located in a waterdrop notch at the top of the display.
Battery and Software Support
One of the key features of the Galaxy A07 5G is its 6,000 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than its predecessor. The smartphone runs One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 out of the box. Samsung promises six years of Android updates and six years of security patches, which is unusual for this price segment.
Additional Specifications
Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The case is IP54 dust and splash resistant, measures 8.2mm thick, and weighs 199g.
Price and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is now available in the Philippines in Black and Light Violet. The 4/64GB version costs $140, while the 4/128GB configuration costs $170.
