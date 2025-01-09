Samsung at CES 2025: TVs will be able to automatically improve picture and sound quality thanks to AI09.01.25
At CES 2025, Samsung unveiled a new line of TVs equipped with Vision AI. This update will apply to all 2025 TV models, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and The Frame. With the help of artificial intelligence, the new TVs can automatically improve the quality of the picture and sound, adapting to the type of content and the conditions in the room. There is also the ability to translate subtitles in real time and create “art” on the screen that adapts to the mood. or interior. Devices with AI can learn what is displayed on the screen and search for information, as well as upscale the quality of old videos up to 8K.
The TVs implement features such as sound optimization for dialogue and music, as well as improved HDR processing for maximum visibility of details in dark scenes. In addition, the new TVs can be integrated with the SmartThings system, which will allow users to receive notifications about the state of the house, monitor the behavior of pets and family members, and automatically adjust the conditions in the room, for example, dimming the lights when the child falls asleep.
The updated model The Frame Pro received a new processor that improves brightness, contrast and colors on the screen. Wireless One Connect technology allows you to reduce the number of cables, making the TV even more aesthetic and convenient to use. Thanks to the collaboration with Art Basel, the collection of images in the Samsung Art Store will expand to 3,000 works of art, which will be available on Neo QLED and QLED models, in addition to The Frame.
Samsung Display also introduced a new generation of QD-OLED panels for TVs, which will be demonstrated at CES 2025. One of the main achievements of the new panel is a peak brightness exceeding 4,000 nits, which is 30% brighter than the previous model with brightness. . This was made possible by improved panel control technology and a new organic material.
Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panels use red, green and blue subpixels, which helps ensure high color purity. Unlike LG Display’s WOLED panels, which use a white subpixel, Samsung’s new panels are able to provide deeper and more saturated colors.
At CES 2025, the company will introduce a 77-inch prototype TV with the new panel, and will also create a media space called QD Jungle to demonstrate all the possibilities of the new technology. These panels will be used in the next generations of Samsung OLED TVs.
