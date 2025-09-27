Samsung acquires 8 more audio brands

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, announced the purchase of the audio division Sound United from Masimo for $350 million. The new holding company will acquire the most famous brands Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé and Boston Acoustics.

The deal strengthens Samsung’s position in the audio market. Earlier, in 2016, the Korean concern had already acquired Harman along with the brands JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG for $8 billion.

Harman notes that Sound United will remain independent and operate as a separate business line within the Lifestyle Division. At the same time, the company will be able to use Harman’s global resources, which will give the brands a wider reach and new opportunities for development.

Experts note that the global audio equipment market will grow: if in 2025 its volume was estimated at $60.8 billion, then by 2029 it could reach $70 billion. Against this background, strengthening positions through the acquisition of well-known brands is a logical step.