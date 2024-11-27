S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the most popular in US, game has already been purchased 1.4 million times27.11.24
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is rapidly gaining popularity, becoming one of the most popular games of this year. According to the analytical company Video Game Insights, more than 1.4 million people have already purchased the game since its release.
The largest number of buyers was from the USA – 22% of all sales. Ukraine is in second place with 16%, which is not surprising given the local theme of the game. Germany and China also show high interest, providing a combined 14% of the total number of purchases.
The maximum number of simultaneous players has reached 121 thousand, and five days after the release, users spend an average of 7.5 hours a day in the game Stalker 2, exploring the Zone. On Steam, the project received 78% positive reviews, confirming its success among players.
Previously, GSC Game World announced the first post-shootout patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The Stalker 2 update will affect all aspects of the game. Bugs that cause crashes, freezes, and mission blocking will be fixed. Improvements will affect NPC behavior, correct display of markers and notifications, and stability of visual effects. Graphical problems related to character animation will be fixed, and some plot elements will be reworked. In addition, the cost parameters of modified weapons and the behavior of NPCs during Ejection will be adjusted.
The developers also promised to fix problems with gamepad controls in future patches and improve the A-Life 2.0 system, which is responsible for dynamic events in the Zone.This update will be the first step in improving the user experience and eliminating problems noted by players and experts.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the most popular in US, game has already been purchased 1.4 million times games statistics
Among the buyers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the largest number of players was from the USA — 22% of all sales. In second place is Ukraine with 16%, which is not surprising
Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards Nvidia Samsung videocard
Nvidia is preparing to release the GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, which will be the first 3D accelerators based on the Blackwell architecture and will use the latest GDDR7 memory
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the most popular in US, game has already been purchased 1.4 million times
Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards
Corsair K65 Plus keyboard and M75 mouse for Mac connect via Bluetooth and Corsair Slipstream
Google Drive is now adapted for Windows on PCs with ARM processors
The seven-seat SUV Hyundai Ioniq 9 received an electric motor and a range of up to 620 km
Android 16 will allow to stream audio via Bluetooth without pairing