S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the most popular in US, game has already been purchased 1.4 million times

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is rapidly gaining popularity, becoming one of the most popular games of this year. According to the analytical company Video Game Insights, more than 1.4 million people have already purchased the game since its release.

The largest number of buyers was from the USA – 22% of all sales. Ukraine is in second place with 16%, which is not surprising given the local theme of the game. Germany and China also show high interest, providing a combined 14% of the total number of purchases.

The maximum number of simultaneous players has reached 121 thousand, and five days after the release, users spend an average of 7.5 hours a day in the game Stalker 2, exploring the Zone. On Steam, the project received 78% positive reviews, confirming its success among players.

Previously, GSC Game World announced the first post-shootout patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The Stalker 2 update will affect all aspects of the game. Bugs that cause crashes, freezes, and mission blocking will be fixed. Improvements will affect NPC behavior, correct display of markers and notifications, and stability of visual effects. Graphical problems related to character animation will be fixed, and some plot elements will be reworked. In addition, the cost parameters of modified weapons and the behavior of NPCs during Ejection will be adjusted.

The developers also promised to fix problems with gamepad controls in future patches and improve the A-Life 2.0 system, which is responsible for dynamic events in the Zone. This update will be the first step in improving the user experience and eliminating problems noted by players and experts.