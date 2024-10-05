Return of Nova Poshta parcels will be free

Nova Poshta has cancelled the fee for returning a parcel and the commission from the declared value for the sender if the recipient refuses to receive it. Previously, the sender had to pay 0.5% of the declared value when returning a parcel if the recipient refused or did not pick it up. Now this commission has been cancelled, and the customer does not have to pay for returning the goods if they do not fit.

The changes are especially beneficial for customers who are engaged in commercial shipments, as now their costs for returning goods that were not picked up will be reduced. About 1.3 million parcels are returned monthly, and the costs for this used to be 9.4 million UAH. Now this amount will remain with the customers, not the company.

In addition, NP announced an updated branded mobile application with a new interface and design. The main visual feature was the new white and red icon. The application interface now consists of five tabs: “Home”, “Courier”, “New shipment”, “Branch” and “Profile”.

The main page displays all your active shipments, as well as the history of previous parcels with the ability to filter by type, delivery status and date. The “Courier” tab uses your location data to quickly call a courier to send a parcel. The third tab is designed to create a new shipment, where you can select the type of delivery, specify the amount and size of the parcel. The “Branch” section contains a map with information about the nearest branches, post offices and pick-up points. The last tab “Profile” contains all the account and application settings.