Redmi and Poco smartphones big sale. Discounts for 5 Models, prices starts at $95

Xiaomi has launched a big sale that applies to five models of the company at once: Redmi 14C, POCO M5S, POCO C65, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 14 Pro. Both budget devices and mid-range and high-mid-range devices are offered. Several memory options and case colors are available.

Prices and specifications of the offered smartphones:

Redmi 14C

Redmi 14C. This is the first smartphone to feature the Helio G81 Ultra processor from MediaTek. The smartphone is available in variants with 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

The Redmi 14C smartphone is equipped with a 5160 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. On the front panel of the device is a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13 MP front camera located in a teardrop-shaped cutout. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the smartphone. On the back panel, there is a main camera with a resolution of 50 MP and an additional lens.

Redmi 14C 8+256ГБ NFC for $95.99 green: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008239991581.html

Redmi 14C 8+256ГБ NFC for $95.99 black: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008239994189.html

POCO M5S

The MediaTek Helio G95 chip, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and a 64 or 128 GB drive, respectively, are installed. The smartphone comes with a 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP main camera, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio, and a 5000 mAh battery. It supports 33 W fast charging. The Poco M5s has a side fingerprint scanner, a separate slot for two SIMs and microSD, a USB-C port, IP53 splash and dust protection, a headphone jack, and an NFC module.

POCO M5S 8+256GB for $109: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007886318766.html

POCO C65

Poco C65 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has 8 cores, two of which are Cortex-A75 running at 2 GHz, and six are Cortex-A55, operating at 1.8 GHz. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch screen with a frequency of 90 Hz. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh, while fast charging with a power of 18 W is supported. In the kit, there will be an 8 W charger.

It is also known that the new product will receive two memory modifications: 6 + 128 GB and 8 + 256 GB of RAM and permanent memory, respectively. Installed MIUI 14 based on the corresponding Android. The smartphone will have a single 8 MP front camera and a triple main camera, equipped with a 50 MP main sensor. They have implemented the Film Camera shooting mode, which contains 10 filters and a frame.

POCO C65 с 6+128 ГБ for $91: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007789736382.html

POCO C65 8+256ГБ for $100: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007789736382.html

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G

Equipped with an AMOLED 1.5K display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen has a diagonal of 6.67 “, peak brightness of 1800 nits and is covered with protective glass Gorilla Glass Victus. Redmi Note 13 Pro + received a Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor. SoC is manufactured using 4 nm technology. The chip is supplemented with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB drive in the top modification.

Redmi Note 13 Pro + received stereo speakers, an IR port, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC. The new product is equipped with a main camera with a resolution of 200 + 8 + 2 MP. The main module is based on the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition image sensor. The resolution of the selfie camera is 16 MP. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports fast charging of 120 W.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G

The model has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra, has up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The battery capacity is 5500 mAh with support for 45 W charging. The main camera is 50 MP with OIS, there is also an ultra-wide-angle lens of 8 MP and a macro camera of 2 MP.