Realme demonstrated a new 300W charging technology that charges a smartphone from 0 to 17% in 35 seconds12.08.24
Realme is gearing up to unveil its new 300W wired charging technology at a special event in China on August 14. A video has already appeared that demonstrates how this technology works in real conditions. The video shows that the phone took just 35 seconds to charge from 0 to 17%, which is an impressive result.
Interestingly, Redmi also announced its 300W charging system earlier this year, but has yet to release a single device with the technology. Realme already has experience with phones that support 240W charging, making the move to 300W more likely.
If Realme can successfully implement this technology, it could become the first company to offer such charging power in its devices. However, the upcoming event will only feature a demonstration of the technology and not the launch of a new smartphone.
