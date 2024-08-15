Realme C63 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and IP54 protection costs $120

The Realme company announced a new smartphone of the C series, which will replenish the segment of budget devices. The novelty was named Realme C63 5G. The device is made in a body with flat edges and is presented in two color options: yellow and green. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 625 nits.

The Realme C63 5G is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is complemented by 4, 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a built-in 64 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage device. If necessary, the memory can be increased up to 2 TB using a microSD card. The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 14 operating system and realme UI 5.0 interface.

The smartphone is equipped with two cameras: the main one with a resolution of 32 MP and a frontal one with a resolution of 8 MP. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP54 dust and moisture protection, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. A battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh, which supports charging with a power of 10 W, is responsible for autonomy. Realme C63 5G will go on sale in India in the coming days and the price of the device will start at $120.

The other day Realme announced its new 300W wired charging technology at a special event in China on August 14th. A video has already appeared that demonstrates how this technology works in real conditions. The video shows that the phone took just 35 seconds to charge from 0 to 17%, which is an impressive result.

Interestingly, Redmi also announced its 300W charging system earlier this year, but has yet to release a single device with the technology. Realme already has experience with phones that support 240W charging, making the move to 300W more likely.

If Realme can successfully implement this technology, it could become the first company to offer such charging power in its devices. However, the upcoming event will only feature a demonstration of the technology and not the launch of a new smartphone.