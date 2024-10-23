Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or 8 Gen 4 is the new top processor for smartphones

Qualcomm officially presented its new flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite, made according to the 3nm process. It’s an improved chip that was previously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It features Oryon cores with a maximum frequency of 4.32GHz for two Prime cores and 3.53GHz for six Performance cores, and includes 24MB of L2 cache.

The processor has an Adreno 830 graphics chip, which provides a 40% increase in performance compared to the previous generation and improves ray tracing by 35%. Modern graphics APIs are supported, including Unreal Engine, Nanite, and Chaos Engine.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite supports dual-channel LPDDR5X-5300 memory and is equipped with the new Snapdragon X80 modem with Wi-Fi 7. The built-in NPU has become 45% faster compared to the previous version.

This processor is expected to appear in the Realme GT7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Xiaomi 15 smartphones, which may be the first devices with the new chip.