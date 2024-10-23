Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or 8 Gen 4 is the new top processor for smartphones23.10.24
Qualcomm officially presented its new flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite, made according to the 3nm process. It’s an improved chip that was previously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It features Oryon cores with a maximum frequency of 4.32GHz for two Prime cores and 3.53GHz for six Performance cores, and includes 24MB of L2 cache.
The processor has an Adreno 830 graphics chip, which provides a 40% increase in performance compared to the previous generation and improves ray tracing by 35%. Modern graphics APIs are supported, including Unreal Engine, Nanite, and Chaos Engine.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite supports dual-channel LPDDR5X-5300 memory and is equipped with the new Snapdragon X80 modem with Wi-Fi 7. The built-in NPU has become 45% faster compared to the previous version.
This processor is expected to appear in the Realme GT7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Xiaomi 15 smartphones, which may be the first devices with the new chip.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or 8 Gen 4 is the new top processor for smartphonesprocessor Qualcomm smartphone
Qualcomm officially presented its new flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite, made according to the 3nm process
The Nvidia App will be released together with GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cardsNvidia videocard
Since the launch of the beta version, the application has received many updates, and its official version is expected to coincide with the release of the GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards,