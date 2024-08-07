Xiaomi presented a new budget smartphone under the POCO brand – the Poco M6 Plus 5G model. This gadget is equipped with a 6.79-inch IPS-matrix display, FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor with a maximum core clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. The device is offered in configurations with 6 or 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of storage (UFS 2.2), which can be expanded up to 1 TB using a memory card.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G has IP53 protection and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main camera is represented by two modules: the main 108 MP (Samsung ISOCELL HM6) and the auxiliary 2 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 13 MP.

The smartphone is powered by a 5030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Out of the box, the device runs Android 14 with HyperOS skin.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G will go on sale in India on August 5, starting at $160.