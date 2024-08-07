PocoM6 Plus 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip and 108 MP camera costs $16007.08.24
News
07.08.24 | 12.20
PocoM6 Plus 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip and 108 MP camera costs $160Poco smartphone
The Poco M6 Plus 5G smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor with a maximum core clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. The device is offered in configurations with 6 or 8 GB of RAM
07.08.24 | 10.03
SK hynix is ready to produce 400-layer NAND memory in 2025development memory drive SK Hynix
SK hynix already demonstrated a 321-layer NAND sample in August 2023 and is now targeting a density of 400 layers.
07.08.24 | 12.20
07.08.24 | 10.03
07.08.24 | 07.40
Specter Divide allows you to play two characters at once. From creators of Apex Legends, Call of Duty, CS:GO and Overwatch
07.08.24 | 06.07
You can buy Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra clamshell smartphones in Ukraine. Starts from UAH 37,000
06.08.24 | 16.10
Audi A6 and S6 E-tron received a range of 700 km and charging from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes
06.08.24 | 14.16
Parents will be able to limit their children’s use of Android smartphones through Google Family Link
06.08.24 | 12.18
Грати в Valorant тепер можна на Sony PlayStation 5 та Xbox Series
06.08.24 | 10.07
The AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD2 gaming monitor is equipped with a Samsung QD-OLED matrix with a 2K resolution and a frequency of 240 Hz
06.08.24 | 08.01
Game Informer will print the last magazine after 33 years
05.08.24 | 18.30
Edifier announced Huazai Halo Space headphones with Spatial Audio support, ANC and autonomy up to 50 hours
05.08.24 | 17.08
There will be no more NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 video cards. The company stops their production
05.08.24 | 14.10