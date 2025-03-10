PetPhone smartphone is designed for pets10.03.25
At the MWC 2025 exhibition in Barcelona, GlocalMe presented PetPhone – an unusual gadget for pet owners. The device is attached to a collar and provides two-way communication between the owner and the pet. The developers call it the world’s first smartphone for animals due to its wide range of technologies.
PetPhone is equipped with artificial intelligence that analyzes the pet’s behavior and transmits information about its mood and needs to the owner. If the animal is alarmed, you can contact it by voice, calm it down or give a command with a break. The device also monitors the pet’s health and location. The built-in radar allows you to accurately determine the coordinates within a radius of 50 meters, and GPS, A-GPS, LBS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Active Radar provide global tracking.
The gadget is equipped with an alarm that warns if the pet has left the safe zone. In case of emergency, you can activate a light and sound signal for searching. Additionally, PetPhone offers a music playback function and even a separate social network where owners can share photos and emotions about their pets.
