PCI Express 7.0 specs already published19.06.25
p align=”justify”> PCI-SIG has officially approved the specifications for PCI Express 7.0, a new generation of high-speed bus designed to handle huge amounts of data. The new version is focused on modern and future tasks, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud environments, quantum computing, and 800G Ethernet-class network connections.
The key technical change was the traditional doubling of bandwidth. In PCIe 7.0, the transfer speed per lane has increased from 64 to 128 gigatransactions per second (GT/s). To achieve this level, the same PAM4 modulation technology, first used in PCIe 6.0, is used. In addition to increasing bandwidth, the standard provides higher power efficiency, reduced latency, and full backward compatibility with previous versions of PCI Express.
Despite the approval of the specifications, it will be more than a year before the first devices with PCIe 7.0 support appear. For comparison, the PCIe 6.0 standard was finalized in January 2022, but the first consumer devices with its support, such as SSDs, will not begin to appear until the end of 2025. PCIe 7.0 is expected to follow a similar adoption trajectory.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
PCI Express 7.0 specs already published development
PCI-SIG has officially approved the specifications for the PCI Express 7.0 interface – a new generation of high-speed bus designed to handle huge amounts of data
Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only Apple iPhone movie video
Using Taptic Engine technology, the Formula 1 movie trailer allows viewers to feel physical vibrations — the roar of engines, the shake of curbs, and the tense moments of gear changes.
PCI Express 7.0 specs already published
Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only
Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players
Anbernic RG35XX Pro – $45 Game Boy clone
64% of global internet traffic is generated by smartphones
OpenAI o3-pro – найпродуктивніша ШІ-модель
Poco C61, Poco M5s and Redmi Note 14 Pro with discounts announced
In the “Army+” application, you will be able to leave reviews about military equipment
Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days