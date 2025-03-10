Over 6 million users have already played S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl10.03.25
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World shared the latest achievements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At the moment, the game has been tested by more than six million people, including those who purchased a copy and Game Pass subscribers. One million copies sold were recorded just two days after the release.
The developers noted that the Zone has never been so lively – stalkers gather around bonfires, sing songs and create queues at popular locations. The studio thanked everyone who joined the game and emphasized that this success was possible thanks to the community.
GSC Game World continues to work on improving the project. Recently, a major update 1.2 was released, followed by hotfix 1.21 for Stalker 2. In total, they made more than 1,700 fixes affecting the A-Life 2.0 system.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Over 6 million users have already played S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl games statistics
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has shared the latest achievements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At the moment, the game has been played by over six million people
Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews games
Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is out on PC with improved graphics, ray tracing support, Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 technologies, as well as updated content for GTA Online
Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews
Nissan GT-R will officially cease production. Over 30,000 cars sold during first 13 years
Maserati MC20 breaks autopilot speed record – 318 km/h
HMD Amped Buds TWS headphones can charge other devices with a case
MWC 2025: Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5070 and ThinkPad on new Intel and AMD
Microsoft update Copilot for Windows 11
Lenovo AI monitor automatically adjusts height on stand
Google will highlight apps with widgets in Android Play Store
Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users
Microsoft has developed a voice assistant with AI for doctors