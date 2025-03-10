Over 6 million users have already played S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World shared the latest achievements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At the moment, the game has been tested by more than six million people, including those who purchased a copy and Game Pass subscribers. One million copies sold were recorded just two days after the release.

The developers noted that the Zone has never been so lively – stalkers gather around bonfires, sing songs and create queues at popular locations. The studio thanked everyone who joined the game and emphasized that this success was possible thanks to the community.

GSC Game World continues to work on improving the project. Recently, a major update 1.2 was released, followed by hotfix 1.21 for Stalker 2. In total, they made more than 1,700 fixes affecting the A-Life 2.0 system.