Nvidia RTX 50th series video cards characteristics announced before official release18.12.24
Nvidia will present the GeForce RX 5000 series graphics cards on January 6, and in Europe on January 7, at the CES 2025 exhibition in Las Vegas (USA). The first leaks of the technical specifications of the new accelerators have already appeared in the media.
So, the Wccftech portal published data on the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards. According to their information, the RTX 5060 will be equipped with 8 GB of video memory, and the RTX 5060 Ti will receive 16 GB. Both models will retain the 128-bit memory bus of the previous generation cards, but will use faster GDDR7 memory with a data transfer rate of 28 Gbps. As a result, the RTX 5060 will be 65% more productive than the RTX 4060, and the RTX 5060 Ti will be 55% more powerful than the RTX 4060 Ti.
Information from vendors
VideoCardz found a list of five new next-generation NVIDIA graphics cards on Zotac’s support page, which the company soon removed. However, they managed to capture the following models:
- GeForce RTX 5090
- GeForce RTX 5090D (China version)
- GeForce RTX 5080
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
- GeForce RTX 5070
In addition, there have been filters indicating the presence of GDDR7 memory and a capacity of up to 32 GB, which confirms that the RTX 5090 will be the most powerful model with the maximum amount of VRAM. It is also mentioned that the RTX 5080 will be equipped with 16 GB of video memory, which is half the size of the flagship.
Confirmation of the specifications also came from Acer, which revealed data on the new Predator Orion 7000 series PCs. Their configuration includes the RTX 5090 with 32 GB GDDR7 and RTX 5080 with 16 GB GDDR7, as well as Intel Core Ultra 200 processors.
Inno3D, in its press release for CES 2025, revealed some key technologies of the new Blackwell series video cards. Among them:
- Advanced DLSS Technology (possibly DLSS 4),
- Enhanced Ray Tracing,
- Neural Rendering Capabilities.
Inno3D also confirmed the names of the liquid-cooled iChill Frostbite models, as well as the iChill X3, X3, Twin X2 series and new White and Small Form Factor versions.
According to the latest rumors, the new Nvidia graphics cards:
- The Nvidia RTX 5080 will receive a GB203-400 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores, 16 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 256-bit bus and a TDP of 400 W.
- The Nvidia RTX 5090 will use a GB202-300 GPU with 21,760 CUDA cores, 32 GB of GDDR7 memory and power consumption below 600 W.
The sources also report that the RTX 5080 may be the only one to support GDDR7 at a speed of 30 Gbps, while other graphics cards will receive modules with 28 Gbps.
