NVIDIA Project G-Assist – the technology of automatic adjustment of the video card with the help of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence, it seems, will take some of the fun out of working with accessories for enthusiasts. While we wash our clothes and go about our routine, the AI ​​will be able to adjust the optimal graphics settings and video card operation mode.

At the Computex 2024 exhibition, NVIDIA presented a technology called Project G-Assist, intended for users of RTX series video cards. Project G-Assist is powered by neural networks and language models, allowing players to receive contextually informed hints and tips. The user can ask questions by voice or text, receive recommendations for choosing a weapon, completing tasks, as well as explaining the plot and history of the game world.

In addition, NVIDIA Project G-Assist is able to analyze screenshots, explaining what is shown on them and what to do next. G-Assist models can be customized by developers for specific games, providing high accuracy and detailed responses. They can work both in the cloud and on computers or laptops with GeForce RTX AI.

In addition to game tips, G-Assist can also analyze the characteristics of the user’s computer and automatically adjust the game for optimal performance and stability.

A little earlier, Microsoft announced a plan to integrate the Copilot AI assistant into the gaming space for PC and Xbox. This assistant will provide players with hints, support dialogues and help complete game tasks.

And NVIDIA announced the availability of a new version of the NVIDIA App, which is now a universal tool for managing GeForce graphics adapters, combining the functions of GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA Control Panel.

The main innovation of the program was the function of automatic overclocking of the video adapter. With One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning, owners of mobile and desktop GeForce RTX graphics adapters can easily improve the performance of their devices. This feature allows you to automatically configure the video adapter for optimal performance, although users can also manually adjust some settings.