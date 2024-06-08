03.06.24

Топ захищених смартфонів 2024 року

views
78
comments 0
Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G

Купити захищений смартфон здається справою простою. Однак, крім великого вибору моделей, є і різноманітність маркувань захищених пристроїв. Найчастіше ціна натякає на рівень захисту пристрою, але бувають нюанси