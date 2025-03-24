Nvidia introduces DGX Spark and DGX Station supercomputers for working with large-scale AI models24.03.25
Nvidia has announced two new supercomputers designed for artificial intelligence — DGX Spark and DGX Station. According to the company’s CEO Jensen Huang, these devices will lay the foundation for future computing technologies, supporting the development of AI agents.
Nvidia DGX Spark is a compact supercomputer designed for researchers, developers and students working with AI models. It is based on the GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, which provides up to 1 quadrillion operations per second and computing power up to 1 petaflops. The device has 128 GB of unified system memory.
Nvidia DGX Station is focused on training and developing large AI models. It uses the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra superchip with 784 GB of unified memory. Thanks to ConnectX-8 SuperNIC technology, the computer supports data transfer rates of up to 800 Gbps. Its performance parameters are not yet disclosed.
Both systems provide flexible transition between on-premises and cloud environments. DGX Spark is available for order now, and DGX Station will be released in 2025.
