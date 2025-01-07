Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 video card with DLSS 4, DisplayPort 2.1b, HDMI 2.1a introduced. Price – $199907.01.25
At CES 2025, the official presentation of the new generation of GeForce RTX gaming graphics cards took place. The “green” showed the world four GeForce RTX 50-series 3D accelerators based on Nvidia Blackwell graphics processors. All of them will be available for purchase by the end of winter.
The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 is based on the Nvidia GB202 graphics processor. This GPU is manufactured using TSMC 4N technology, has an area of 750 mm² and physically has over 92 billion transistors. The flagship Nvidia Blackwell has 21,760 CUDA cores, 170 RT cores, and a 512-bit memory bus through which the GPU interacts with 32 gigabytes of GDDR7.
At the same time, the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti are based on the Nvidia GB203 chip, which can be called half of the GB202. It is characterized by an area of 378 mm and 45.6 billion transistors. The older video card uses a configuration with 10,752 CUDA cores, while the second one has cut their number to 8,960 units. Both new products have a 256-bit memory interface and 16 gigabytes of GDDR7.
The GeForce RTX 5070 video card received an Nvidia GB205 graphics processor, which is characterized by an area of 263 mm and 31 billion transistors. It operates with 6,144 CUDA cores and is equipped with 12 gigabytes of GDDR7 memory with a 192-bit bus.
Characteristics of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards
- Core GB202-300 GB203-400 GB203-300 GB205-300
- Core area, sq. mm 750 378 378 263
- Number of transistors, million pcs 92200 45600 45600 31000
- Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N
- Number of CUDA cores 21760 10752 8960 6144
- Number of RT cores 170 84 70 48
- Base core frequency, MHz 2010 2300 2300 2160
- Boost frequency, MHz 2410 2620 2450 2510
- Memory type and amount 32 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDDR7 16 GB GDDR7 12 GB GDDR7
- Memory Frequency, GHz 28 30 28 28
- Memory Bus, Bit 512 256 256 192
- Memory Bandwidth 1792 GB/s 960 GB/s 896 GB/s 672 GB/s
- Power, W 575 360 300 250
- MSRP Price, $ 1999999749549
- Release Dates January 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 February 2025 February 2025
Among the features of the GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, it is worth noting support for Nvidia DLSS 4 technology, PCI Express 5.0, DisplayPort 2.1b and HDMI 2.1a interfaces. Nvidia also provided the results of its own tests. However, it should be remembered that when measuring performance, the new graphics cards used DLSS Multi-Frame Generation frame generation technology. You can compare 3D accelerators under the same conditions in independent reviews.
