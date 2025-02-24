Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards will not support PhysX in older games24.02.25
New Blackwell-based graphics cards support neural shaders and other advanced technologies, but they lose compatibility with 32-bit CUDA applications, which affects PhysX support in older games.
Players have noticed that PhysX effects either do not work at all or are executed exclusively on the CPU, reducing performance. Nvidia has confirmed that 32-bit CUDA applications are now only supported on previous-generation graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 40, RTX 30, RTX 20/GTX 16, GTX 10, and GTX 9 series.
The issue affected a number of popular games with hardware PhysX acceleration, such as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Batman: Arkham City, Borderlands 2, the original Mafia II, and Cryostasis: Sleep of Reason. In the latter, for example, the GeForce RTX 5090 at 4K resolution and maximum graphics settings showed only 13 frames per second, while the RTX 4090 produced 100 frames in the same mode.
It is currently unknown whether Nvidia plans to restore support through a driver update. However, fans of older games are hoping for a possible solution from enthusiasts.
