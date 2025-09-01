NVIDIA earned 56% more in Q2 2025 than a year earlier01.09.25
NVIDIA reported revenue of $46.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 56% from the same period last year.
Data centers accounted for $41.1 billion in revenue, of which about $27 billion came from chips based on the new Blackwell architecture. Net income was $26.4 billion, up 59% year-over-year.
CEO Jensen Huang called Blackwell a key AI platform in investor comments and said it was where global competition is currently taking place. He said global spending on AI infrastructure could reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, a figure he believes is justified over the next five years.
The report also highlights NVIDIA’s role in launching gpt-oss, OpenAI’s open-source models capable of processing up to 1.5 million tokens per second on a single Blackwell GB200 NVL72 system.
The company has also faced difficulties in the Chinese market. The H20 chip has not been sold in China, but NVIDIA has received $650 million from customers in other countries. Earlier this month, the company introduced its new B30 AI accelerator and sent a request to the US government to allow its supply to Chinese customers.
Against this background, it is worth noting the growth of competitors: one Chinese manufacturer recently increased its capitalization by $40 billion due to a sharp increase in revenue, which amounted to 4,000%. Such a surge is associated with increased demand for local developments against the background of risks of restricting access to American technology.
