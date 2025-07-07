Nothing Headphone (1) – company’s first full-size headphones

Nothing has officially announced its first full-size headphone model, Headphone (1). The presentation took place simultaneously with the debut of the flagship smartphone Phone (3), as the manufacturer had previously promised.

What is known about the new product

Nothing has long expressed dissatisfaction with the same-type design of headsets on the market and sought to offer an alternative. The appearance and key characteristics of Headphone have previously been leaked online, but now they have been officially confirmed.

The model is focused on high sound quality and a branded visual style. The headphones use 40-mm speakers with an extended frequency range from 20 to 40,000 Hz. The active noise cancellation system reaches a level of up to 42 dB and works in adaptive mode.

Key Features

up to 80 hours of battery life without noise cancellation and up to 35 hours with it;

support for Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs;

connectivity via USB-C and 3.5 mm cable;

physical controls: volume wheel, track slider, mode switches and buttons;

weight — 329 grams, dust and moisture protection according to standard IP52.

The acoustic tuning was carried out with the participation of the British audio company KEF. The ear pads have a rectangular shape, are made of memory foam and are resistant to oil and dirt.

Additional features

Headphone (1) supports a number of modern features: Google Fast Pair, personal sound profiles, head position detection, multi-connection, device search, as well as gesture control. In addition, the following are implemented:

Channel Hop function – quick switching between audio applications;

access to content through the Essential Space;

integration with voice assistants, including ChatGPT and Gemini;

fast charging: 5 minutes of power supply provides up to 2.5 hours of operation with active noise cancellation.

Headphone sales start on July 15, pre-orders are available from July 4 on the official websiteі Nothing. Recommended price – $299 / €299 / £299.