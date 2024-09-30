Nothing Ear (open) wireless headphones with autonomy of up to 30 hours cost $15030.09.24
The company Nothing is preparing to release new wireless Ear (open) headphones. The model features a translucent design and an open design with hooks that wrap around the ears. These headphones are not equipped with active noise cancellation, because they are aimed at those who prefer to remain aware of what is happening around them.
Nothing Ear (open) are equipped with speakers located outside the ear and a three-point balancing system with silicone hooks. A Sound Seal system with directional speakers is designed to prevent sound leakage and increase privacy. The headphones have 14.2 mm titanium-coated speakers and connect via Bluetooth 5.3, allowing for simultaneous operation with two devices.
Each earbud weighs 8.1 grams and is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard. Built-in batteries of 64 mAh provide up to 8 hours of battery life, and a case with a 635 mAh battery increases the working time to 30 hours. Charging takes place via the USB-C connector, wireless charging is not provided.
Control of the headphones is possible through the Nothing X app, which allows you to adjust the equalizer, controls and update the firmware. Find My, low-latency gaming mode, and built-in ChatGPT connectivity are also supported (nothing phone required).
The Nothing Ear (open) headphones are available in white for $149/€149/£129. The order has already been opened, and the start of sales is scheduled for October 1.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
The chassis of ASUS Vivobook laptops turned out to be so successful that you can find models of different levels with it. It is not surprising that Vivobook has also become a platform for running in processors from the manufacturer of mobile chips – Qualcomm.
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Nothing Ear (open) wireless headphones with autonomy of up to 30 hours cost $150Bluetooth earphones
Nothing Ear (open) are equipped with speakers located outside the ear and a three-point balancing system with silicone hooks.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows game release moved to 2025Assassin’s Creed games
Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released simultaneously on all platforms, including Steam, and the company has abandoned the season pass.