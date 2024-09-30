Nothing Ear (open) wireless headphones with autonomy of up to 30 hours cost $150

The company Nothing is preparing to release new wireless Ear (open) headphones. The model features a translucent design and an open design with hooks that wrap around the ears. These headphones are not equipped with active noise cancellation, because they are aimed at those who prefer to remain aware of what is happening around them.

Nothing Ear (open) are equipped with speakers located outside the ear and a three-point balancing system with silicone hooks. A Sound Seal system with directional speakers is designed to prevent sound leakage and increase privacy. The headphones have 14.2 mm titanium-coated speakers and connect via Bluetooth 5.3, allowing for simultaneous operation with two devices.

Each earbud weighs 8.1 grams and is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard. Built-in batteries of 64 mAh provide up to 8 hours of battery life, and a case with a 635 mAh battery increases the working time to 30 hours. Charging takes place via the USB-C connector, wireless charging is not provided.

Control of the headphones is possible through the Nothing X app, which allows you to adjust the equalizer, controls and update the firmware. Find My, low-latency gaming mode, and built-in ChatGPT connectivity are also supported (nothing phone required).

The Nothing Ear (open) headphones are available in white for $149/€149/£129. The order has already been opened, and the start of sales is scheduled for October 1.