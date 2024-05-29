Ninebot C2 Lite electric scooter is designed for children and has a range of 14 km and $125 price29.05.24
Ninebot, owned by Xiaomi, has announced a new electric scooter for children called the Ninebot C2 Lite. The scooter weighs 7.8 kg and has dimensions of 856×400×950 mm. It is intended for children weighing up to 50 kg and height from 115 to 145 cm. The device has a 120 W electric motor that allows it to accelerate to 16 km/h. The power reserve is declared up to 14 km.
Ninebot C2 Lite is equipped with mechanical brakes and 7-inch tires. The novelty features RGB lighting, an LED screen and three driving modes: standard, sports and energy-saving. The battery of the scooter is fully charged in 70 minutes. The scooter is already available for order in China at a price of $124 and will appear in other markets later.
