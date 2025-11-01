Nike showed the first electric-powered sneaker

Nike has unveiled one of the most unusual projects from its Oregon research labs, a system of “powered shoes.” The development, dubbed Project Amplify, was created in collaboration with robotics company Dephy. Its goal is to help people walk or run a little faster with less effort.

What’s in a shoe with an electric motor?

The system is based on high-tech sneakers with a carbon plate, to which a robotic foot clamp is attached. This module houses an electric motor, a belt drive, and a battery built into an ankle cuff. This design reduces the strain on the muscles when walking or running, actually pushing the person forward.

If the electronic part is removed, the sneakers turn into regular running shoes. Nike compares Project Amplify to electric bicycles, which have made travel easier and more affordable. The principle is the same – the technology helps to cover long distances without fatigue.

Who are these sneakers for

The development is not aimed at professional athletes who strive for records. The novelty is designed for people who run at a speed of about 6–7.5 kilometers per hour. According to company representatives, the device acts as a “second pair of calf muscles”, making it easier to climb slopes and making daily walks or runs less tiring.

So far, Nike has not announced the exact release date of the novelty, but emphasizes that it plans to bring Project Amplify to the market in the coming years. Judging by the scale of the development, the project does not look like an experiment – the company sees it as a serious step in the development of the category of “smart” devices.

Robotics Trends

The trend toward “human augmentation” through robotics is becoming increasingly apparent. At Hyundai factories, for example, workers are already using exoskeletons to help reduce strain when performing overhead tasks. Engineers are also testing “robo pants” that can transform into seats to make it easier to work while standing.

In addition, portable exoskeletons that resemble the armor from the “Iron Man” movies have already appeared on the market. The Hypershell model, which costs about $799, has received mixed reviews – reviewers note that the device looks unusual, but really performs the declared functions.