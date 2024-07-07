New Post entered the French market and opened the 100th branch in Europe07.07.24
New Post entered the market of 14 countries – France and opened the 100th branch in Europe.
The branch in Nice will operate at the address 27 Avenue Notre Dame, 06000. In it, customers will be able to receive and send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to Ukraine, within the country and between European countries, where there is already a branch of New Post.
The cost of delivery from Ukraine to the branch in France will be:
- documents up to 1 kg – UAH 900
- parcels up to 2 kg – UAH 950
- parcels up to 10 kg – UAH 1,500
- parcels up to 30 kg – UAH 2,500
- cargo over 30 kg – UAH 100 per kilogram
Customers can also order delivery of shipments up to 1000 kg by courier to any address in France. For a parcel up to 30 kg, you will need to pay an additional UAH 100 or UAH 250. for every 100 kg of weight, if the load is more than 30 kg.
Courier delivery will work throughout the country. Customers can call a courier through convenient digital tools: website, business office and mobile application. The local company Chronopost became the company’s partner in address service. In addition, you can send a parcel from Ukraine to one of the 17,000 Chronopost parcel delivery points located throughout France.
