NATO interested in Ukrainian military IT system Delta

The Ukrainian military situational awareness system, Delta, has become a subject of interest for military needs of one of the NATO country.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko in an interview with the Army TV channel said that Ukraine is preparing to export the Delta situational awareness system. According to DOU, it has not yet been disclosed which country will be the first buyer, but it is known that it already provides significant support to Ukraine in the form of arms supplies. The parties are currently working on an export model, and after the signing of an interstate agreement, the relevant information will be made public.

Yelizaveta Boyko, lieutenant colonel of the Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense and head of one of the DELTA development departments, noted that partner countries began to develop similar systems back in the 1990s. Today, these solutions are technically outdated, and their support requires significant resources – both financial and personnel.

According to Boyko, in 2016, Ukraine decided to start developing the system from scratch, relying on modern technologies. This allowed not only to scale Delta’s functionality faster, but also to ensure stable interest from international partners. She added that the team has no problems with selecting specialists capable of developing and improving the system by creating new modules.

Delta is an ecosystem focused on the needs of the Ukrainian military. Its main component is the Deltamonitor module, a digital map that displays the positions of its own and enemy forces in real time. Maps and reports are available both digitally and in printed format – such flexibility is especially important for users who prefer working with paper media.

The system aggregates data from various sensors, radars, trackers and drones. All information is automatically applied to the map. In addition, Delta is equipped with a secure chat for verified users and a video surveillance platform that allows receiving broadcasts from drones and stationary cameras. Built-in AI helps identify enemy equipment in the frame.

According to Boyko, some of the modules created by the Ukrainian team have not been used before even in NATO countries. The reason is the uniqueness of the conditions: no army has previously conducted combat operations in such technological realities, with the massive use of drones, requiring flight planning and crew interaction.

To coordinate strikes, Delta has implemented the TargetHub module. It allows you to designate targets on the map, synchronizing the actions of various units. This helps to eliminate duplication of attacks and makes it possible to distribute attention between primary and secondary targets.