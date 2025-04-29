Moto Watch Fit with GPS, AMOLED display lasts up to 16 days on a single charge

Along with the new Edge 60 Pro and Razr 60 Ultra smartphones, Motorola has introduced another new product – the Moto Watch Fit smartwatch.

Externally, the device resembles the Apple Watch, but without a digital crown and with wider bezels around the screen, which probably helped make the price more affordable. The watch is equipped with a 1.9-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 1000 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Among the features are built-in GPS for tracking routes without a phone, sensors for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO₂), counting0.

The Moto Watch Fit is certified according to the IP68 standard and can withstand pressure up to 5 ATM, which makes them suitable for swimming. The claimed autonomy is up to 16 days, but there is most likely no support for always-on display. The watch works only with Android devices, is compatible with standard 22mm wide straps, can display notifications and control music playback. The Moto Watch Fit costs £89.99 in the UK. There is no information about its release in other markets at the moment.

Motorola has introduced a new generation of foldable smartphone — Razr 60 Ultra, running on Android 15. The model combines flagship performance, integration of artificial intelligence and a special emphasis on design using materials such as Alcantara and natural wood.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (3 nm), which makes Razr 60 Ultra the most powerful among all foldable smartphones at the moment. The 7-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2912×1224 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits has received Pantone certification and has become 20% thinner around the edges. The 4-inch external screen with a resolution of 1272×1080 is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic and, according to Motorola, is 40% larger than similar ones from competitors. The manufacturer offers unusual ways to wear the device, for example, as a clip on clothing or as a pendant for a bag.

Special attention is paid to the moto ai system, which adapts to the user’s habits. It includes the functions Catch Me Up to summarize missed messages, Pay Attention to highlight important information and Remember This to quickly save data. There is also the option Next Move, which offers actions based on the context of the screen and Smart Connect to broadcast content to other devices. Look Talk mode allows you to communicate with AI hands-free when the smartphone is partially folded.

The Razr 60 Ultra also focuses on cameras: it is the first smartphone with three 50-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide-angle module. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The functionality has added options such as Group Shot for creating better group photos and Action Shot for shooting moving objects with minimal blur.