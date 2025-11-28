Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11  

Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 1128.11.25
After the release of the November update of Windows 11, Microsoft began testing a new mechanism to speed up the system. It involves preloading the explorer in the background, due to which its window should open faster. The company included this feature in a fresh test build and explained that it seeks to reduce the delay that many users notice when launching Explorer “from scratch”. According to the developers, the change should not affect the normal operation of the operating system – the program will respond instantly.
In Windows 11, the slow start of Explorer has long been discussed. Often the interface appears with a delay of a second or more (oh horror!, ed. note). Preloading is designed to eliminate this delay and open the window immediately after the request.
The function has been disabled. If the user does not want Explorer to remain in memory all the time, in the folder settings you can disable the Enable window preloading for faster launch times option – it is located in the Explorer settings in the View section.
Windows 11 Explorer update
At the same time, Microsoft has redesigned the Explorer context menu. Commands for working with files are now grouped more compactly: tools such as image rotation and compression have been moved to a single menu item, which makes the interface less cluttered.
This is not the first time that the company has acknowledged problems with Explorer’s performance. Developers and tech enthusiasts have repeatedly pointed out that it runs slower than in Windows 10, the support for which has already ended. Recently, Windows President Pavan Davuluri confirmed on social networks that the team continues to work on optimization outside of high-profile AI projects.
How Windows Background Explorer Will Help
Microsoft explains that preloading is not a classic autostart. Although the explorer.exe process always starts with the system, it is responsible for the taskbar, Start menu, and desktop. But Explorer itself as an application is currently not working. The new feature changes exactly this: Windows 11 will keep it in the background to ensure the fastest possible opening.
Initial tests show that after activating preloading, Explorer does open faster, while RAM consumption almost does not change, and the system remains stable. At the same time, the innovation does not affect the speed of navigating between folders – this aspect has not yet been reviewed.
The background launch feature is in the testing phase. The mass release is scheduled for early 2026, around the time when the Windows 11 26H1 update is expected, which most PCs are unlikely to receive.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11 Microsoft Windows
After the release of the November Windows 11 update, Microsoft began testing a new mechanism to speed up the system by moving Explorer to background processes.
Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro with Bose speakers launched globally Poco smartphone Xiaomi
Xiaomi has introduced two new flagship smartphone models, the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, and will later be joined by the basic version of the Poco F8
Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11
Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro with Bose speakers launched globally
Apple will overtake Samsung in smartphone production for the first time in 14 years
Black Friday at GOG: 7,500 games with discounts up to 95%
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome
EU approved requirements for USB Type-C ports
Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170
PlayStation earned over $1.5 billion from selling games on Steam
Notepad in Windows 11 will start supporting tables
For streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Russia they give 6 years in prison
OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users
Porsche introduces fully electric Cayenne
Hackers steal 200 companies data hacking Salesforce
Black Shark has released a magnetic cooler for smartphones