Microsoft Edge will work faster

Microsoft has announced significant performance improvements to its Edge browser. It now loads the first elements of a website in less than 300 milliseconds, which is consistent with the First Contentful Paint (FCP) metric, a metric that directly impacts user perception of loading speed.

In addition to faster page rendering, Microsoft has optimized 13 key features of the browser. These include:

Quick access to settings, history, and private tabs

Less lag when working in split-screen mode

Smooth multimedia playback

Improved Read Aloud functionality, which reads page content aloud

These improvements were made possible by moving to a new WebUI 2.0 interface architecture, which reduces the amount of JavaScript code that is loaded and speeds up element initialization.

Despite technological advances, Edge’s share of the browser market remains below 5%, while Google Chrome holds over 68%. Competition in the segment may intensify – in particular, due to OpenAI’s plans to launch its own browser with integrated AI functions.

Microsoft will continue to develop Edge: improvements in print preview and extension management are expected in the upcoming updates.