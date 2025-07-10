Microsoft Edge will work faster10.07.25
Microsoft has announced significant performance improvements to its Edge browser. It now loads the first elements of a website in less than 300 milliseconds, which is consistent with the First Contentful Paint (FCP) metric, a metric that directly impacts user perception of loading speed.
In addition to faster page rendering, Microsoft has optimized 13 key features of the browser. These include:
- Quick access to settings, history, and private tabs
- Less lag when working in split-screen mode
- Smooth multimedia playback
- Improved Read Aloud functionality, which reads page content aloud
These improvements were made possible by moving to a new WebUI 2.0 interface architecture, which reduces the amount of JavaScript code that is loaded and speeds up element initialization.
Despite technological advances, Edge’s share of the browser market remains below 5%, while Google Chrome holds over 68%. Competition in the segment may intensify – in particular, due to OpenAI’s plans to launch its own browser with integrated AI functions.
Microsoft will continue to develop Edge: improvements in print preview and extension management are expected in the upcoming updates.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Microsoft Edge will work faster browser Microsoft update
Despite technical advances, Microsoft Edge’s browser market share remains below 5%, while Google Chrome holds over 68%.
Windows 11 overtook Windows 10 in the number of installations in just 4 years operating system statistics Windows
The Windows 11 operating system has for the first time taken first place in popularity among Windows versions.
Microsoft Edge will work faster
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC
Ploopy Knob – high-precision scrolling controller for PC
Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has screen covers entire body panel
Apple’s App Store revenue is growing, but games no longer dominate
Sony Bravia projectors support 4K and 120 FPS
70% users stopped visiting websites because of AI suggestions in Google search results
Bentley changed emblem design for the fifth time in its history