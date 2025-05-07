Microsoft announced a remaster of the cult game Gears of War

Despite rumors of a full-fledged collection of remasters of the Gears of War trilogy, Microsoft decided to go a different way. The company officially announced Gears of War: Reloaded – an updated version of the first game from 2006. And for the first time in the history of the series, it will appear on the PlayStation 5 console.

The development is being carried out by The Coalition studio. Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26 on three platforms – PC, Xbox Series X | S and PS5. For Game Pass users, the game will be available from day one using Xbox Cloud Gaming and the Xbox Play Anywhere feature. The digital version of the Ultimate Edition, which is already in the libraries of Xbox players, is updated to Reloaded for free.

The update affected all key elements. The campaign runs in 4K and 60 FPS, multiplayer – at speeds up to 120 FPS. Added support for HDR, Dolby Vision, 3D sound, Dolby Atmos 7.1.4, VRR technology. Reworked visual effects, improved shadows, reflections, textures and lighting, added super resolution with improved anti-aliasing.

The plot part will no longer require loading – thanks to the SSD, transitions between scenes have become instantaneous. Crossplay and synchronization of progress on all platforms have also been implemented. The issue price is $40.