Meta will use nuclear power plants to query its AI processing centers

Meta has announced plans to use nuclear power to power its data centers, helping to meet the growing electricity needs of artificial intelligence. The company is looking to partner with nuclear developers to explore both small modular reactors (SMRs) and traditional large reactors.

Meta expects to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity in the United States by the early 2030s. The move is driven by a desire to reduce its carbon footprint and provide a reliable, weather-resistant electricity supply, making nuclear an attractive alternative to solar and wind.

Meta’s initiative reflects a broader trend among tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which are also looking at nuclear power as a way to power their infrastructures sustainably.

Despite the long construction and deployment cycle of new reactors, nuclear power is gaining increasing support as it is seen as a key tool in achieving climate goals. The idea also finds support from both the current Biden administration and President-elect Trump, underscoring its political and economic significance.