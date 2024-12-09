Meta will use nuclear power plants to query its AI processing centers09.12.24
Meta has announced plans to use nuclear power to power its data centers, helping to meet the growing electricity needs of artificial intelligence. The company is looking to partner with nuclear developers to explore both small modular reactors (SMRs) and traditional large reactors.
Meta expects to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity in the United States by the early 2030s. The move is driven by a desire to reduce its carbon footprint and provide a reliable, weather-resistant electricity supply, making nuclear an attractive alternative to solar and wind.
Meta’s initiative reflects a broader trend among tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which are also looking at nuclear power as a way to power their infrastructures sustainably.
Despite the long construction and deployment cycle of new reactors, nuclear power is gaining increasing support as it is seen as a key tool in achieving climate goals. The idea also finds support from both the current Biden administration and President-elect Trump, underscoring its political and economic significance.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 (N9.QTFWW.001) gaming laptop review: ice and power
Acer Nitro V 14 ANV14-61 looks elegant, despite its gaming credentials. It has a good screen, a processor and a graphics card with sufficient performance. What else is interesting about it?
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
Meta will use nuclear power plants to query its AI processing centers artificial intelligence
Meta has announced plans to use nuclear energy to power its data centers, which will allow it to meet the growing electricity needs associated with the development of artificial intelligence.
Battery icon in Windows 11 will be colorful design Microsoft Windows
The latest Windows 11 Dev Channel update features a redesigned icon that replaces the familiar black and white design.
Battery icon in Windows 11 will be colorful
This shooter has big problems. Ubisoft shuts down XDefiant and will lay off 277 employees
Study: Gamers watch gameplay videos more than they play themselves
China has banned exports to the US of materials needed for the production of electronics and weapons
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed
Google Maps will show events from Waze
Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed
Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later