Meta is shutting down Messenger.com. Messenger is now only on Facebook

The company Meta announced the closure of a separate website Messenger.com – it will stop working in April 2022. After that, it will be impossible to send messages through it.

Those who want to continue communicating via a browser will be offered to use the messaging section on the Facebook website at facebook. In essence, the interface will remain the same, but access to correspondence will become part of the main social network. When trying to log in to Messenger.com, users will be automatically redirected to Facebook.

The changes will also affect those who used Messenger without an active Facebook account. After the closure of the separate website, the only option left for them will be a mobile application. To correspond via a browser, authorization on Facebook is now required.

The company does not disclose the reasons for abandoning a separate web version of the messenger. At the same time, Meta has already begun to roll back other independent Messenger solutions: in December 2025, desktop applications for Windows and macOS were closed, which were positioned as an alternative to video communication services, including Zoom, but did not become widespread.