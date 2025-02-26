Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bike for $4,000 accelerates to 45 km/h and is equipped with a smart helmet26.02.25
Mercedes and the n+ company presented the electric bicycle Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition. The model is available in three frame sizes and costs $4,000.
It comes with a $400 smart helmet that syncs with the bike, receives telemetry, and is equipped with adaptive lighting, a brake light, and turn signals. In the event of an accident, it can automatically send an SMS to a trusted contact.
The electric bike is equipped with a 750 W motor, which allows it to reach speeds of up to 45 km/h. The user has a choice of four driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Race. A 5.5-inch touch display is installed on the steering wheel, displaying data on speed, battery charge and helmet settings.
Shimano’s 9-speed gear shifting system ensures a smooth ride, and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 203 mm discs guarantee reliable braking. The main DownTube battery has a capacity of 10 A·h, and the additional SeatTube, available optionally, has a capacity of 5 A·h. Light aluminum frame without wings and trunk.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bike for $4,000 accelerates to 45 km/h and is equipped with a smart helmet electric transport Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes and the n+ company presented the electric bicycle Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition. The model is available in three frame sizes and costs $4,000.
Redmi Book Pro 16 – Xiaomi’s first laptop with artificial intelligence artificial intelligence laptop Redmi
Xiaomi has unveiled the first Redmi brand laptop with integrated artificial intelligence technology — Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025).
Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bike for $4,000 accelerates to 45 km/h and is equipped with a smart helmet
New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges
Insiders: iPhone 17 will shoot so well that bloggers will give up stationary cameras
Anker Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator compatible with iOS
New 360 camera GoPro Max (2025) with larger battery costs $349
Meta is adding more and more messenger features to Instagram
Oppo Watch X2 has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED
Microsoft’s Muse generative AI adapts game code for any platform
Apple iPhone 16e – a new cheap iPhone with an OLED screen, 5G modem and a price starting at $599
Ink Console – a portable console with E Ink for text games