Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bike for $4,000 accelerates to 45 km/h and is equipped with a smart helmet

Mercedes and the n+ company presented the electric bicycle Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition. The model is available in three frame sizes and costs $4,000.

It comes with a $400 smart helmet that syncs with the bike, receives telemetry, and is equipped with adaptive lighting, a brake light, and turn signals. In the event of an accident, it can automatically send an SMS to a trusted contact.

The electric bike is equipped with a 750 W motor, which allows it to reach speeds of up to 45 km/h. The user has a choice of four driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Race. A 5.5-inch touch display is installed on the steering wheel, displaying data on speed, battery charge and helmet settings.

Shimano’s 9-speed gear shifting system ensures a smooth ride, and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 203 mm discs guarantee reliable braking. The main DownTube battery has a capacity of 10 A·h, and the additional SeatTube, available optionally, has a capacity of 5 A·h. Light aluminum frame without wings and trunk.