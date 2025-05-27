Marshall will start producing soundbars for TVs

Marshall, known for its high-quality audio products, has introduced the first soundbar in its line – the Heston 120 model.

The Marshall Heston 120 soundbar has 11 built-in speakers with a total power of 150 W and support for Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, which allows you to achieve a deep and voluminous sound stage.

HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 interfaces with Google Cast and AirPlay 2 support are provided for connection. The device can also receive audio signals via Bluetooth using the SBC, LC3 and AAC codecs.

The Heston 120 is controlled both using the company’s mobile application and using physical controls located on the device’s body.

The official start date for sales has not yet been announced – it is only stated that the device will appear “soon”. At the same time, pre-orders have already been opened. The cost of the new product is $999.

In addition to the Major V, Marshall has introduced another new product – TWS headphones Minor IV. This model has IPX4 water and sweat protection, an LED charging indicator and 12 mm drivers. Control is carried out via a proprietary application on a smartphone.

It is rather strange that the company chose the format of in-ear headphones, because they have worse sound insulation and you will not be able to get all the benefits of driver tuning. An in-ear design would be more promising.

Minor IV can work up to 7 hours on a single charge, and the charging case extends autonomy to 30+ hours. The gadget can be charged via a USB-C port or using Qi wireless technology.