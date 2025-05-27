Marshall will start producing soundbars for TVs27.05.25
Marshall, known for its high-quality audio products, has introduced the first soundbar in its line – the Heston 120 model.
The Marshall Heston 120 soundbar has 11 built-in speakers with a total power of 150 W and support for Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, which allows you to achieve a deep and voluminous sound stage.
HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6 interfaces with Google Cast and AirPlay 2 support are provided for connection. The device can also receive audio signals via Bluetooth using the SBC, LC3 and AAC codecs.
The Heston 120 is controlled both using the company’s mobile application and using physical controls located on the device’s body.
The official start date for sales has not yet been announced – it is only stated that the device will appear “soon”. At the same time, pre-orders have already been opened. The cost of the new product is $999.
In addition to the Major V, Marshall has introduced another new product – TWS headphones Minor IV. This model has IPX4 water and sweat protection, an LED charging indicator and 12 mm drivers. Control is carried out via a proprietary application on a smartphone.
It is rather strange that the company chose the format of in-ear headphones, because they have worse sound insulation and you will not be able to get all the benefits of driver tuning. An in-ear design would be more promising.
Minor IV can work up to 7 hours on a single charge, and the charging case extends autonomy to 30+ hours. The gadget can be charged via a USB-C port or using Qi wireless technology.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Marshall will start producing soundbars for TVs audio speaker tv
The Marshall Heston 120 soundbar has 11 built-in speakers with a total power of 150 W and support for surround sound technology
Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life Google operating system smart watches update
At the Google I/O 2025 conference, the company unveiled a preview of Wear OS 6, a major update to the smartwatch operating system.
Marshall will start producing soundbars for TVs
Google Wear OS 6 introduced: new design and higher battery life
Toyota RAV4 2025 is available only as hybrid
Seasonic Prime PX-3200 power supply with six 12V-2×6 connectors
Fiat TRIS – three-wheeled truck in electric format
Valve allow install SteamOS on third-party portable consoles
Car lidars are burning out smartphone camera arrays
Renault R4 Savane concept – off-road electric version crossover
Acer’s new electric scooters are already on sale in Ukraine
AI learned to compress lossless audio 2 times more tightly
Acer Laptops at Computex 2025: AI in Gaming and Work Laptops
AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT – new budget graphics card
Russian hackers hacked 10,000 cameras to spy on supplies to Ukraine