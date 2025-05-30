Marshall Kilburn III – a speaker with a battery life of over 50 hours

Marshall has officially introduced the Kilburn III, a new generation of its popular portable speaker that combines a signature retro design, modern sound, and weatherproofing.

Marshall’s True Stereophonic technology delivers even sound in all directions without dead zones. Thanks to the updated acoustic architecture, the speaker reproduces deep bass, clear midrange, and bright highs, even at high volumes.

Technical specifications of Marshall Kilburn III:

Speakers: two 2″ full-range + one 4″ low-frequency

Frequency range: 45 Hz – 20 kHz

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 and AUX 3.5 mm

Battery life: more than 50 hours

Charging a smartphone via USB-C

Dust and splash protection: IP54

Design and control

Marshall Kilburn III is made in the classic style of Marshall guitar amplifiers – leatherette, textured grille, brand logo. Mechanical volume, bass and treble controls are provided for control. The kit includes a removable strap that attaches to the guitar buttons.

The speaker will be available in Black & Brass and Cream colors at a price of $380. Orders are already open on the official Marshall website, and it will appear in retail stores from June 10.