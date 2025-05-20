Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Gen 6 with Nvidia RTX 4050 now available in Europe20.05.25
Lenovo has expanded its line of all-in-ones with the ThinkCentre M90a Gen 6. The device is positioned as a universal solution for work and multimedia tasks. The compact case combines the display and hardware in an all-in-one format.
In the basic configuration, the computer is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5225 processor, but the buyer can choose more productive options, including the Ultra 5235, Ultra 5245, Ultra 7265 and the top-of-the-line Ultra 9285 model. Graphics are provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with.
The display is a 23.8-inch IPS screen with a Full HD resolution (1920×1080) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel brightness is 250 nits. If desired, for an additional fee (20 euros), the screen can be equipped with a touch coating. You can also use the display as an external monitor.
The model supports up to 64 GB of RAM, for which there are two slots. It is worth considering that the basic versions lack a Wi-Fi module and an SD card reader, and an IR camera is offered only as an option. Among the available connectors are seven USB ports (three on the side, four on the back).
