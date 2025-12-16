iRobot has declared bankruptcy

iRobot has declared bankruptcy16.12.25
The American company iRobot, which once made robotic vacuum cleaners a mass product thanks to the Roomba line, has officially declared bankruptcy. The company filed relevant documents with the court and announced its intention to sell all of its assets to the main supplier – Chinese Picea Robotics.
According to the statement of iRobot, if the transaction is approved by the court, the company will be able to continue its operations, implement product development plans and maintain a global presence in the market. The management notes that the situation should not change for consumers: mobile applications, customer support, cooperation with partners and supply of spare parts will remain uninterrupted. Owners of Roomba robots, according to the company, will be able to continue to fully use their devices.
At the same time, for investors, the news looks much less optimistic. If the deal is approved, owners of iRobot common shares will lose all their invested funds. The company did not specify how the bankruptcy procedure and the sale of assets would affect employees in the United States and other countries.
iRobot’s financial problems sharply worsened after Amazon refused to acquire the robot vacuum cleaner manufacturer for $1.7 billion in 2024. The deal could not be completed due to the risk of its blocking by European regulators. After that, the company’s situation gradually worsened, and in March 2025, iRobot officially warned investors about serious doubts about its ability to continue operations.
Despite the update of the product line in 2025, sales did not grow enough to stabilize finances. An additional blow was the 46% tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration on products from Vietnam, where iRobot manufactures devices for the American market.
CEO Gary Cohen said the sale of Picea Robotics assets should strengthen iRobot’s financial position and provide continuity for consumers, customers and partners. The deal is expected to close in February 2026.
