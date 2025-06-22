Indians released the Harrier.ev SUV with drift mode for $25,000

The Indian company Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, has officially introduced the electric version of its popular SUV – Tata Harrier.ev. This is the first fully electric model in the Harrier line and the first all-wheel drive electric crossover of the company. The range reaches up to 627 km according to the Indian MIDC cycle, which makes it one of the longest-range electric cars on the local market.

Externally, the Harrier.ev differs minimally from the gasoline version and radically from the deck fighter of the same name, of course. It has a closed radiator grille, fashionable bumpers and original 19-inch wheels. In the cabin there is a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED display (hello, marketers) with an image output from all-round cameras, as well as a JBL audio system with 10 speakers.

Technical specifications

Harrier.ev is equipped with two electric motors with a total power of 391 hp and 504 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful Harrier in history. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 6.3 seconds. Not like its flying brother.

The driver has six driving modes available, including Drift and Off-road Assist for off-road driving. Buyers will be able to choose between two batteries – 65 kWh and 75 kWh. Fast charging with a capacity of 120 kW allows you to fill the battery from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes.

Orders in India will start on July 2, 2025, and prices start at $25,100. This is significantly higher than the cost of the gasoline version ($17,500), but also significantly less than a combat aircraft. Given the characteristics and equipment, the Harrier.ev looks competitive in the mid-size electric SUV segment.