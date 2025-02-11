GTA V sold 210 million times and Red Dead Redemption 2 – over 70 million11.02.25
According to Take-Two’s latest financial report, GTA 5 has sold 210 million copies as of December 31, 2024, up 5 million from the previous quarter. The GTA series has sold over 440 million copies overall. Grand Theft Auto V continues to break records even 12 years after its release.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is also showing impressive results. The game has sold over 70 million copies in the six years since its release, an increase of 3 million in the last quarter. The entire Red Dead Redemption series has sold 95 million copies.
Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto VI will be released this fall on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, sending players back to Vice City and likely setting new records for Rockstar Games.
