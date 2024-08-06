Грати в Valorant тепер можна на Sony PlayStation 5 та Xbox Series

Riot Games has announced the full release of console versions of the competitive free-to-play shooter Valorant. The developers conducted several test sessions of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series and made sure that it works correctly. Now, four years after the shooter was released on PC, console players can join the heated battles.

The game in the League of Legends universe is available in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Japan, but the developers promise to soon expand the list of regions where Valorant will be available. On consoles, the game supports crossplay, but PS5 and Xbox Series users will not be able to play with PC gamers. Players will be offered the same content on all platforms, but Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive the following DLC ​​for free and will be able to unlock all characters immediately.

In honor of the release of Valorant on consoles, the developers presented a new cinematic trailer called “Incursions”, which also featured a cute cat.

Valorant is a free intellectual first-person shooter developed by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows. First introduced under the code name Project A in October 2019. The game began closed beta testing with limited access on April 7, 2020, followed by an official release on June 2, 2020. Development of the game began in 2014. Valorant draws inspiration from the Counter-Strike series of tactical shooters.